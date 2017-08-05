White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Strikes out 11 in no decision Friday

Rodon (1-4) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out 11 over 7.2 innings, but received no decision Friday against the Red Sox.

Rodon had a two-run lead before giving up a single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to keep him from earning his second victory of the season. Not only has he lowered his ERA from 6.29 to 4.66 with a pair of strong starts in a row, he's also fanned 31 hitters over his past 18.1 innings, and if he can continue to build on his recent performances, he could be a fantastic fantasy option down the stretch. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Astros.