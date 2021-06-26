Rodon (6-3) took the loss versus Seattle on Friday. He allowed three runs on five hits and four walks with eight strikeouts in five innings.

Rodon continues to pile up strikeouts -- he's fanned eight or more batters in each of his last seven starts. The southpaw gave up multiple runs for the first time in four starts in June and just the fourth time in 13 outings all year. He's been excellent with a 2.06 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 113:24 K:BB across 78.2 innings this year. Rodon will look to bounce back next week versus Minnesota.