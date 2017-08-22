White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Strikes out nine in win over Twins

Rodon (2-4) struck out nine over 6.1 two-run innings to earn the win Monday against the Twins. He allowed four hits and three walks.

Rodon was effective at putting hitters away in this one, as he piled up the punchouts despite inducing a pedestrian 12 swinging strikes and throwing 63 percent of his pitches for strikes. He gave up single runs in the first and sixth inning and was only removed due to an elevated pitch count in the seventh. Rodon has now delivered five consecutive quality starts, posting an impressive 48:12 K:BB during that span. He will take a 3.88 ERA into Saturday's start against the Tigers.