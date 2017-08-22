White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Strikes out nine in win over Twins
Rodon (2-4) struck out nine over 6.1 two-run innings to earn the win Monday against the Twins. He allowed four hits and three walks.
Rodon was effective at putting hitters away in this one, as he piled up the punchouts despite inducing a pedestrian 12 swinging strikes and throwing 63 percent of his pitches for strikes. He gave up single runs in the first and sixth inning and was only removed due to an elevated pitch count in the seventh. Rodon has now delivered five consecutive quality starts, posting an impressive 48:12 K:BB during that span. He will take a 3.88 ERA into Saturday's start against the Tigers.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Earns another tough no-decision•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fires eight strong innings Thursday•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Strikes out 11 in no-decision Friday•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fans nine in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Strikes out 11 in loss to Cubs•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Knocked around by Dodgers•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....