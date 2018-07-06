White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Struggles with command Thursday
Rodon took a no-decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and six walks in six innings during the 4-3 loss to Houston. He struck out six and yielding a home run.
Despite the sloppy stat line, Rodon held Houston off the scoreboard until Jose Altuve hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning. The 25-year-old lefty now owns a 4.29 ERA in 35.2 innings with a 28:15 K:BB. He's finished at least six innings in just half his starts so far this year. Rodon will host St. Louis next Wednesday.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Allows five earned runs•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fires eight strong in win•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Has one bad inning•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Decent outing in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fans seven in 2018 debut•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Officially comes off DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.