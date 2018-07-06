White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Struggles with command Thursday

Rodon took a no-decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and six walks in six innings during the 4-3 loss to Houston. He struck out six and yielding a home run.

Despite the sloppy stat line, Rodon held Houston off the scoreboard until Jose Altuve hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning. The 25-year-old lefty now owns a 4.29 ERA in 35.2 innings with a 28:15 K:BB. He's finished at least six innings in just half his starts so far this year. Rodon will host St. Louis next Wednesday.