Rodon (8-3) held the Astros to one hit and struck out 10 over seven innings Sunday to record his second straight win.

Rodon mastered the Astros' lineup, giving up a third-inning single to Abraham Toro, and that was it. Two relievers combined for two perfect innings to preserve the win, Chicago's second straight after losing the first five meetings with Houston, a team they may very well need to face come October. It was the 12th time over 16 starts that Rodon has allowed one earned run or fewer. The left-hander brings a tidy 2.14 ERA into his next start, which is likely to come Saturday on the road against Milwaukee.