White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Surgery remains possible
Rodon and the White Sox are still trying to determine whether he will have surgery on his left (throwing) shoulder, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw was shut down for the season earlier in September and has not thrown since. Rodon's offseason recovery will determine how aggressively fantasy players should pursue him in 2018 drafts, though we're seemingly a long way from finding out the specifics about his timetable.
