Rodon (0-1) allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four across 3.2 innings to take the loss in the White Sox second game against the Indians on Tuesday.

Rodon was hit hard out of the gates, surrendering doubles to Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez, prior to being taken yard by Carlos Santana in the first inning. He settled in for the middle portion of his start, but appeared to lose energy in the fourth inning, walking the bases loaded prior to being pulled. While it wasn't a strong performance in the box score, Rodon's velocity ticked up as he went deeper into his start, and he also generated 10 swinging strikes on 71 total pitches. He'll look to improve on this performance during his next turn through the rotation, though he's penciled in for a tough matchup at Milwaukee on Monday.