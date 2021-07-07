Rodon (7-3) allowed one run on seven hits and struck out eight over six innings to earn the win over Minnesota on Tuesday.
An animated Rodon walked off the mound following the sixth inning after getting out of a jam. The Twins touched him for their lone run earlier in the inning, but the recently named All-Star punched out the final two batters. Rodon has struck out at least eight batters in nine consecutive starts and ends the first half with a 2.31 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. Next up for Rodon is next Tuesday's All-Star Game. The rotation post-break has not been set, but it's a good bet Rodon pitches the following weekend.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Mixed results against Twins•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Flirts with no-no•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Goes five innings in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Start pushed back•