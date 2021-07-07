Rodon (7-3) allowed one run on seven hits and struck out eight over six innings to earn the win over Minnesota on Tuesday.

An animated Rodon walked off the mound following the sixth inning after getting out of a jam. The Twins touched him for their lone run earlier in the inning, but the recently named All-Star punched out the final two batters. Rodon has struck out at least eight batters in nine consecutive starts and ends the first half with a 2.31 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. Next up for Rodon is next Tuesday's All-Star Game. The rotation post-break has not been set, but it's a good bet Rodon pitches the following weekend.