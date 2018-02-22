White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Team taking long view
Rodon (shoulder) may not return until June, per general manager Rick Hahn, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports. "This is more about getting him healthy for the long term rather than an extra two or three starts in April or May of 2018," Hahn said. "I'm guessing it's going to be closer to June 1, but until he's actually throwing in games, it's still speculative."
Rodon, who underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery in September, has initiated a throwing program with hopes of joining the rotation at some point during the first half of the season. Initial reports speculated a possible April or May return, but Hahn's comments introduce doubts about that timeline.
