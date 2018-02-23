White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Throwing without discomfort

Rodon (shoulder) has been throwing from 90 feet without discomfort, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Rodon isn't yet throwing with full intensity, but the lack of discomfort is an encouraging sign. It seems that the White Sox are following through with their plan to take things slowly with Rodon. He likely won't be pitching until early June.

