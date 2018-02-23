White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Throwing without discomfort
Rodon (shoulder) has been throwing from 90 feet without discomfort, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Rodon isn't yet throwing with full intensity, but the lack of discomfort is an encouraging sign. It seems that the White Sox are following through with their plan to take things slowly with Rodon. He likely won't be pitching until early June.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Team taking long view•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Resumes throwing•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Will begin throwing next week•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Not yet throwing•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Settles with White Sox•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Unlikely to be ready for start of 2018•
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...