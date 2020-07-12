Rodon (elbow) started Saturday's intrasquad game and threw 45 pitches, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.

The action marked the first time Rodon has thrown off the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field since May 2019. "As far as stuff, the ball feels like it was coming out good," Rodon told Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "Today, it [velocity] was a little down, and the last BP it was coming out really well. Hopefully, this next go around next five days I get that recovery I need, and I step on the mound and it's back." Rodon mentioned a need to get up and down a few more times and try to hit the 90-pitch mark before the start of the season. The left-hander may not be part of the rotation to start the season, but he could pitch multiple innings as a reliever (or opener).