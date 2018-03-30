White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Throws bullpen Thursday

Rodon (shoulder) threw 30-to-35 pitches in a bullpen session Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

While his teammates were enjoying an Opening Day win in Kansas City, Rodon was on the fields in Arizona working his way back from injury. It was the third time Rodon had tossed a bullpen, and he incorporated his slider into a mix that had been primarily fastball/changeup. His June timetable could be moved up, but the White Sox aren't rushing the left-hander.