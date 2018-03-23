White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Throws bullpen Thursday
Rodon (shoulder) tossed 25 pitches in a bullpen session Thursday, Chris Gabel of MLB.com reports.
This was Rodon's third bullpen session this spring. There were no setbacks reported, so Rodon remains on track for a June return.
