White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Throws in extended spring game
Rodon (shoulder) threw three innings in an extended spring game Monday.
Rodon remains on the 60-day disabled list while recovering from September shoulder surgery. He's targeting a late-May or early-June return.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Set for extended spring games•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Throws bullpen Thursday•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Lands on DL•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Throws bullpen Thursday•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Side session on tap for Thursday•
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...