Rodon threw three innings of live batting practice Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rodon, who was re-signed by the White Sox after the left-hander battled elbow and shoulder injuries the last two seasons, is projected to be Chicago's fifth starter but has not yet appeared in Cactus League competition. Saturday's batting-practice session came on the same day that Reynaldo Lopez, who is being stretched out and has starting experience, pitched two perfect innings as a starter against the Indians. If Rodon falters this spring or during the regular season, Lopez is on hand to take on a spot in the rotation.