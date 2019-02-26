White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Throws sim game

Rodon threw a 40-pitch simulated game Monday, facing live hitters and working with new catcher Brian McCann, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Rodon was pleased with the results, telling reporters he was working on all of his pitches and locating them in preparation for game action later this spring. As the throwing schedules are lined up -- whether in simulated games or Cactus League games -- the rotation is shaping up to have the left-handed Rodon first. He's followed by Ivan Nova, Reynaldo Lopez, Lucas Giolito and whoever emerges as the fifth starter.

