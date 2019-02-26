White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Throws sim game
Rodon threw a 40-pitch simulated game Monday, facing live hitters and working with new catcher Brian McCann, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rodon was pleased with the results, telling reporters he was working on all of his pitches and locating them in preparation for game action later this spring. As the throwing schedules are lined up -- whether in simulated games or Cactus League games -- the rotation is shaping up to have the left-handed Rodon first. He's followed by Ivan Nova, Reynaldo Lopez, Lucas Giolito and whoever emerges as the fifth starter.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Likely starter Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: No arbiter needed•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Drilled by Twins•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Drilled for six runs•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Allows five runs in loss to Indians•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Quality start in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts