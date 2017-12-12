White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Timetable still uncertain

General manager Rick Hahn said Rodon (shoulder) remains without a timetable for his return, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hahn noted he's received encouraging reports regarding Rodon's rehab, though he wouldn't speculate on the southpaw's status for Opening Day. Things should clear up closer to spring training. The White Sox figure to play it safe with Rodon, as the 25-year-old made just 12 starts last season due to injuries. He posted a 4.15 ERA but flashed top-of-the-rotation stuff, fanning 76 batters in 69.1 innings.