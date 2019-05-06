White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Tommy John surgery recommended

Rodon (elbow) was recommended to undergo Tommy John surgery, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

This is a tough blow for Rodon and the White Sox, though it's not all too surprising after general manager Rick Hahn didn't rule out the possibility while expressing concern regarding the southpaw's elbow injury -- which was originally diagnosed as an edema in the flexor mass in Rodon's throwing arm -- last week. Rodon is awaiting the results of a second doctor's opinion before moving forward with a decision.

