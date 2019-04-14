White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Tosses six strong innings
Rodon (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings Sunday against the Yankees.
Rodon surrendered a run in the first inning and another in the third, but he managed to settle down and toss three scoreless frames to close out his start. He fired 74 of 112 pitches for strikes and threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of the 23 batters he faced. The 26-year-old has posted a 3.27 ERA with 29 punchouts over 22 innings so far in 2019 and is slated to toe the rubber next against the Tigers on Friday.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Walks five in loss•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Retires 12 straight in win•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Posts six strikeouts in loss•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Makes final spring start•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Named Opening Day starter•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Makes penultimate spring start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...