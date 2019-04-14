White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Tosses six strong innings

Rodon (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings Sunday against the Yankees.

Rodon surrendered a run in the first inning and another in the third, but he managed to settle down and toss three scoreless frames to close out his start. He fired 74 of 112 pitches for strikes and threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of the 23 batters he faced. The 26-year-old has posted a 3.27 ERA with 29 punchouts over 22 innings so far in 2019 and is slated to toe the rubber next against the Tigers on Friday.