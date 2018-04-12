White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Transferred to 60-day DL
Rodon (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Thursday.
Though this move doesn't come as a surprise, it does guarantee that Rodon will not return to the mound for the White Sox until the late May/early June timetable that has been in play since the left-hander reported to spring training. Rodon has continued to work back from September shoulder surgery, as he's resumed throwing bullpen sessions in previous weeks. In a corresponding move, Chicago purchased the contract of Chris Volstad, who began the year with Triple-A Charlotte.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Throws bullpen Thursday•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Lands on DL•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Throws bullpen Thursday•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Side session on tap for Thursday•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Lets loose Sunday•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Will not appear in spring game•
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...