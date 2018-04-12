White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Transferred to 60-day DL

Rodon (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Thursday.

Though this move doesn't come as a surprise, it does guarantee that Rodon will not return to the mound for the White Sox until the late May/early June timetable that has been in play since the left-hander reported to spring training. Rodon has continued to work back from September shoulder surgery, as he's resumed throwing bullpen sessions in previous weeks. In a corresponding move, Chicago purchased the contract of Chris Volstad, who began the year with Triple-A Charlotte.