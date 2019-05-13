White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Undergoing Tommy John surgery
Rodon will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
A second opinion confirmed the worst fears about Rodon's injury, and he'll finish the season with a 5.19 ERA in seven starts. The procedure carries a recovery time of over a year, so he'll miss the entirety of 2019 and any return in 2020 will likely come late in the season.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Surgery decision coming next week•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Tommy John surgery recommended•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Concern regarding injury•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Sent to IL•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Lasts only 3.2 innings•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Shelled by Detroit•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the season already a quarter over, it's time to consider rescue strategies for under-performing...
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...