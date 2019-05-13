White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Undergoing Tommy John surgery

Rodon will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

A second opinion confirmed the worst fears about Rodon's injury, and he'll finish the season with a 5.19 ERA in seven starts. The procedure carries a recovery time of over a year, so he'll miss the entirety of 2019 and any return in 2020 will likely come late in the season.

