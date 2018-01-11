White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Unlikely to be ready for start of 2018

Rodon (shoulder) is not expected to be ready for the beginning of the season, according to pitching coach Don Cooper, MLB.com's Scott Merkin reports.

Rodon underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder in late September, which has kept his status in limbo for the start of this upcoming campaign. According to Cooper, the team will know more regarding his availability during the club's annual "SoxFest" toward the end of this month, and a more concrete timetable should come into focus by the start of spring training. Initially, it was expected that Rodon would miss 6-to-8 months, which has always placed the beginning of the 2018 season in jeopardy. Due to previous injuries and the nature of this ailment, the club will likely take it easy with Rodon, so don't expect the southpaw to be back in action until both parties are confident in his form.