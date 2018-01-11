White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Unlikely to be ready for start of 2018
Rodon (shoulder) is not expected to be ready for the beginning of the season, according to pitching coach Don Cooper, MLB.com's Scott Merkin reports.
Rodon underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder in late September, which has kept his status in limbo for the start of this upcoming campaign. According to Cooper, the team will know more regarding his availability during the club's annual "SoxFest" toward the end of this month, and a more concrete timetable should come into focus by the start of spring training. Initially, it was expected that Rodon would miss 6-to-8 months, which has always placed the beginning of the 2018 season in jeopardy. Due to previous injuries and the nature of this ailment, the club will likely take it easy with Rodon, so don't expect the southpaw to be back in action until both parties are confident in his form.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Timetable still uncertain•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Surgery remains possible•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Second opinion yields same diagnosis•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Shut down for season•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Headed for MRI•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...