White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Up to 92 pitches Sunday
Rodon (shoulder) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight over five innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Rodon made his fourth rehab start and ran his pitch count up to 92. Other than not getting up and down six times -- he hasn't thrown more than five innings in any of the four minor-league starts -- there doesn't seem to be any reason for him to continue the assignment. He's posted a 1.53 ERA with 28 strikeouts over 17.2 innings while on rehab. The White Sox are off Monday, then have a stretch of five games in four days, including a double-header Tuesday. This would appear to be the perfect time to activate the left-hander.
