White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Walks five in loss

Rodon (1-2) allowed four runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts and five walks across 4.2 innings during a loss to the Rays on Monday.

The 26-year-old threw more than 55.0 percent strikes, which actually isn't a horrible number, and induced 20 swinging-strikes but he started behind in the count too often. Rodon only threw a first-pitch strike to 13 of the 27 batters he faced. He walked one batter in each of his first two outings this season, but walks were an issue last season for Rodon. The lefty is 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 16 innings this season. Hopefully he can re-find his control in his next probable start against the Yankees.