White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Walks five in loss
Rodon (6-5) gave up four runs on six hits in a loss to the Angels on Friday, recording five walks and four strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
Rodon really lost the game in the third inning as he walked the first two batters, hit Mike Trout to load the bases and gave up a sacrifice fly to Justin Upton before surrendering a three-run homer to Shohei Ohtani. This was Rodon's shortest outing in 16 starts this year and his second straight loss after having won his previous three starts. The lefty still carries a good 3.11 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and an excellent .188 batting average against, although his 79:43 K:BB in 104.1 innings is not terribly impressive. His next start will come against the Royals in Kansas City.
