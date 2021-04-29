Rodon won't pitch Wednesday against the Tigers since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The contest will be made up via a straight doubleheader Thursday. According to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, Rodon will start the matinee with Dylan Cease on the mound for the nightcap.
