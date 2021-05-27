Rodon (5-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals after recording 10 strikeouts and gave up one run on one hit and zero walks across six innings.

The 28-year-old served up a solo homer during the third inning to Tommy Edman, but he only allowed two other batters to reach base (both via hit by pitch). Rodon has failed to pick up a win in each of his past two starts despite allowing only one run on three hits with a 23:0 K:BB over 12 frames.