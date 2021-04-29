Rodon (4-0) picked up the win Thursday after holding the Tigers to one run on two hits and a walk while striking out 12 across six innings.

Coming off eight days of rest between starts, Rodon was lights out Thursday, collecting a career-high 12 strikeouts as he remained undefeated. Aside from an RBI double by Jonathan Schoop in the fourth inning, Rodon managed to limit Detroit's damage while keeping his command in check. The 28-year-old walked only one batter, a major improvement from his last outing when he issued five free passes at Cleveland. Overall, it's been a strong campaign for Rodon, who has only allowed two runs across his four starts. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling on the road Tuesday at Cincinnati.