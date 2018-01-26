White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Will begin throwing next week
Rodon (shoulder) received approval to resume throwing next week, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Rodon had a follow-up appointment Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday, and earned clearance to get back to throwing for the first time since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder in late-September. Pitching coach Don Cooper admitted that Rodon will likely miss some time at the beginning of the season, but more should be known once he's able to get back into the swing of things. Expect an update on his status around the start of spring training.
