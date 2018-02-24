Play

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Will not appear in spring game

Rodon (shoulder) will not pitch any spring training games, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rodon is throwing off flat ground -- recently moving out to 90 feet -- with all signs suggesting the left-hander is progressing nicely, according to Chicago general manager Rick Hahn. He'll likely throw in a competitive environment during extended spring training, followed by a rehabilitation assignment, and then an early-June return to the major leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories