Rodon (5-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Royals after allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks while fanning five across 5.2 innings.

Rodon was initially scheduled to start Thursday against the Twins but was pushed back after experiencing back and hamstring tightness, and there's a chance these ailments might have been the reason why he posted his worst outing of the campaign to date. However, the fact that he still owns a 1.47 ERA after giving up four runs Saturday illustrates just how dominant he's been all year long. His next scheduled start will come next week at the Yankees.