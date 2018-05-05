Fulmer (2-2) struck out six and walked two in a loss to the Twins on Friday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits in 3.2 innings.

Fulmer got beat up by the long-ball on Friday, giving up a solo shot to Eduardo Escobar in the second, and then allowing three more solo home runs to Brian Dozier, Logan Morrison and Escobar again in the third. Fulmer has now allowed 16 earned runs in 28.2 innings, bringing his ERA up to 5.02. The six strikeouts were a season high, and he's sporting a 24:15 K:BB on the year. The right-hander's next start will be a matchup with the Cubs at Wrigley Field.