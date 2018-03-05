Fulmer allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out one over one-plus innings in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Fulmer was unable to put hitters away with two strikes and struggled for a second straight spring start. He's allowed eight runs (five earned) on nine hits and five walks over 2.0 spring innings, allowing doubt to creep in about his readiness to serve as the White Sox's fifth starter. In looking at others that could wrest the final rotation spot from Fulmer, one only needs to look at the pitcher that replaced him Sunday, Hector Santiago, who struck out four Padres over 3.0 innings.