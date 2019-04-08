Fulmer was recalled by the White Sox on Monday.

Fulmer has been very poor through parts of three major-league seasons, recording a 6.68 ERA and a 58:44 K:BB in 67.1 innings. The White Sox have converted him to the bullpen in hopes on seeing a significant improvement. He'll fill the roster spot vacated by outfielder Ryan Cordell, who was optioned Sunday.

