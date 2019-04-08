Fulmer was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Fulmer's time with the big-league club lasted a matter of hours, as he'd just been recalled earlier in the day. He gave the White Sox three decent innings of relief during those hours, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three against the Rays. Ervin Santana is expected to be called up ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday in a corresponding move.

