White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Back in minors already
Fulmer was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Fulmer's time with the big-league club lasted a matter of hours, as he'd just been recalled earlier in the day. He gave the White Sox three decent innings of relief during those hours, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three against the Rays. Ervin Santana is expected to be called up ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday in a corresponding move.
More News
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Back in big leagues•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Optioned to minors•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Viewed as reliever•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Moves to bullpen at Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Needs mechanical tweak•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...