White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Bests Kluber, Indians for third win
Fulmer (3-1) earned the win over the Indians on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings.
A blister surfaced early in his last start, but Fulmer showed no ill effects Saturday, getting the best of Corey Kluber and the Tribe. Just as many seemed ready to write Fulmer off as a starter, he went on a strong run in September, going 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 19:10 K:BB over 22 innings. He's put himself in position to open 2018 in the White Sox's rotation, but Fulmer will need to continue to hold his own in spring training.
