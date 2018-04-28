White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Blanks Royals over seven
Fulmer (2-1) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out three over seven scoreless innings in a win over the Royals in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.
The results were pristine but the 3:3 K:BB speaks to a lack of dominance, and keep in mind it was the Royals, who rank dead last in baseball in run scoring. Fulmer has been prone to walks and homers so far in his young big-league career, and he will need to show more before he can be trusted in most mixed leagues. The right-hander lines up for a home start against the Twins next week.
