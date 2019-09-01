The White Sox reinstated Fulmer (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Fulmer is expected to serve as a multi-inning relief option for Chicago in September after he was sidelined for nearly a month with a right hamstring strain. Before getting hurt, Fulmer posted a 5.30 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across 18.2 innings with the big club.

