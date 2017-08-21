Fulmer was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and will start the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Twins.

Fulmer will be the 26th man for the twin bill, meaning that h'ell only be in line for a spot start with the White Sox requiring a sixth starter this week due to the team's heavy schedule. Given that Fulmer has posted a 5.61 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 122 innings at Triple-A this season and is taking on a red-hot Twins offense, the 23-year-old is probably worth avoiding as a potential streamer this week in most AL-only or deeper mixed leagues.