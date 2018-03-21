Play

Fulmer will be the White Sox's fifth starter, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Despite a few poor outings this spring, Fulmer will begin the year in Chicago's rotation. The 24-year-old posted a 5.79 ERA in 126 innings for Triple-A Charlotte last season, and his 3.86 ERA in 23.1 big-league innings came with a 6.20 xFIP. He's likely to lose his spot mid-season when Carlos Rodon recovers from shoulder surgery, if not before. Having a rotation spot gives him some value in deep leagues, but he hasn't proven that he can be much of an asset anywhere else.

