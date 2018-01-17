White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Competing for rotation spot
Fulmer is expected to be given a shot to earn a spot in the starting rotation during spring training, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The 24-year-old right-hander made a cameo late last season and fared well in his final four starts, giving up just three runs in 17.1 innings while striking out 16 batters. But his success should be viewed with circumspection. He walked 11 batters in 18.1 innings as a starter, and a minuscule .204 BABIP is due for a correction as opponents develop a book on him. Prior to his callup to Chicago, Fulmer was tagged at Triple-A Charlotte, posting a 5.79 ERA. That suggests his unfamiliarity to major-league hitters played a role in his effectiveness. Nevertheless, there's a spot in the 2018 available and he'll be given an opportunity to earn it. The question the White Sox are looking to answer is if there's a rotation spot beyond this season.
