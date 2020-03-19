White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Could be final reliever
Fulmer has made a strong case to become the White Sox's final reliever, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Fulmer, the team's top pick in the 2015 MLB draft, has allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out 11 over 9.2 innings. He's also hit three batters, which hints at the issue that's dogged him throughout his career -- an inability to locate and command consistently. The right-hander was drafted as a starter, but Fulmer has failed to live up to the billing of a first-round pick in that role. He's out of options, which gives him an advantage, and appears to be the most logical choice as the team's eighth reliever.
