Fulmer was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Fulmer will take a spin through waivers after failing to secure a spot for himself in Chicago's Opening Day bullpen. The righty has struggled across parts of four big-league seasons, posting a combined 6.56 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 94.2 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Could be final reliever•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Out of options•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Opening appearance rained out•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Opening afternoon game•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Opens, loses Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Opening Tuesday•