Fulmer (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings to pick up his first win of the season in Monday's 10-4 win over Seattle.

Fulmer had his start moved up at the last minute when the White Sox placed scheduled starter Miguel Gonzalez (rotator cuff) on the disabled list. He wasn't throwing on short rest, but pitchers are creatures of habit and he did have to adapt. And he adapted well, tossing his first quality start. It helps when teammates bring support with early runs, but while the White Sox busted out of their hitting slump, Fulmer set down 15 of the first 16 batters faced. We're not ready to buy in on the young right-hander yet, but he will given plenty of leash to work through the issues contributing to his 6.00 ERA over four starts and one relief outing. Fulmer's next start is expected to be one of the games in Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.