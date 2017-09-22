Fulmer left Thursdays start against the Astros in the first inning with a blister on his right index finger.

He recorded one out and walked two batters while throwing just nine of his 20 pitches for strikes. Chris Volstad came in to relieve him, and was able to prevent the baserunners from scoring, so at least Fulmer's ERA didn't take a hit. Consider him questionable for his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Angels.