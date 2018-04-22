White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Expected to start Tuesday
Fulmer, who worked an inning of relief Friday, is still scheduled to start Tuesday at home against the Mariners, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
White Sox manager Rick Renteria needed an inning from Fulmer after the bullpen had been taxed. Incredibly, Chicago's starters had pitched a total of 9.1 innings over three games, including Fulmer's own one-inning start Wednesday and a 14-inning game Tuesday, putting a strain on the team's relievers. Fulmer will be lugging a heavy 7.50 ERA into Tuesday's start.
