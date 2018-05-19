Fulmer (2-4) gave up eight runs on three hits in two innings of work Friday, walking five and striking out two in a loss to the Rangers.

Fulmer had a rough game to say the least, congesting the base paths with five walks and two hit batsmen while throwing just 38 of 75 pitches for strikes. He was pulled in the third after loading the bases with the White Sox down 5-3, and reliever Chris Volstad gave up a grand slam to Shin-Soo Choo to cap his evening. Over his last three starts, Fulmer hasn't made it out of the fourth inning, giving up 17 earned runs in just 7.1 innings. He's put up a 29:24 K:BB in 32.1 innings, while opponents are hitting .280 against him. His next scheduled start is a matchup with the Orioles at home.