White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Gets rocked by Rangers in loss
Fulmer (2-4) gave up eight runs on three hits in two innings of work Friday, walking five and striking out two in a loss to the Rangers.
Fulmer had a rough game to say the least, congesting the base paths with five walks and two hit batsmen while throwing just 38 of 75 pitches for strikes. He was pulled in the third after loading the bases with the White Sox down 5-3, and reliever Chris Volstad gave up a grand slam to Shin-Soo Choo to cap his evening. Over his last three starts, Fulmer hasn't made it out of the fourth inning, giving up 17 earned runs in just 7.1 innings. He's put up a 29:24 K:BB in 32.1 innings, while opponents are hitting .280 against him. His next scheduled start is a matchup with the Orioles at home.
More News
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Start pushed back to Friday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Sticking in rotation•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Predictable result against Cubs•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Will take turn this week•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Allows four home runs Friday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Blanks Royals over seven•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart