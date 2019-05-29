Fulmer was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Tuesday night's win over the Royals.

Fulmer joined the team as the 26th man with Monday's suspended game being completed Tuesday afternoon, though he did not enter the game. The 25-year-old has struggled in the majors this season with a 6.97 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 11:11 K:BB through 10.1 innings.

