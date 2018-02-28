White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Hit hard in spring debut
Fulmer allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out one over one-plus innings Tuesday against the Cubs.
Fulmer didn't get any help from his defense during a four-run first inning, but good pitchers need to stop the bleeding. He permitted seven batters to reach base safely, including Ian Happ's leadoff home run, and the Cubs' outs were hard-hit balls. The right-hander told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that he was "flying open" in his delivery and caught too much of the plate with some pitches. A 2015 first-round pick, Fulmer's career since then has been up and down. He pitched well over four starts in September, making him the leading candidate for the No. 5 starter job. That gig will last as long as it takes Carlos Rodon to get back from a shoulder injury, or shorter if he has more days like Tuesday.
More News
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Competing for rotation spot•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Bests Kluber, Indians for third win•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Start pushed to Saturday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Wants to start Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Exits early with blister•
-
White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Exits in first inning with injury•
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...