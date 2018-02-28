Fulmer allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out one over one-plus innings Tuesday against the Cubs.

Fulmer didn't get any help from his defense during a four-run first inning, but good pitchers need to stop the bleeding. He permitted seven batters to reach base safely, including Ian Happ's leadoff home run, and the Cubs' outs were hard-hit balls. The right-hander told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that he was "flying open" in his delivery and caught too much of the plate with some pitches. A 2015 first-round pick, Fulmer's career since then has been up and down. He pitched well over four starts in September, making him the leading candidate for the No. 5 starter job. That gig will last as long as it takes Carlos Rodon to get back from a shoulder injury, or shorter if he has more days like Tuesday.