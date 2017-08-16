White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Leaves Tuesday's start
Fulmer exited his start Tuesday night with a leg cramp, but is expected to make his next start for Triple-A Charlotte, CSN Chicago reports.
Fulmer said he'd been cramping up for a few innings before eventually leaving in the top of the sixth. The 23-year-old right-hander, the White Sox's first-round pick in 2015, is 7-8 with a 5.61 ERA in 24 starts this season.
