Fulmer exited his start Tuesday night with a leg cramp, but is expected to make his next start for Triple-A Charlotte, CSN Chicago reports.

Fulmer said he'd been cramping up for a few innings before eventually leaving in the top of the sixth. The 23-year-old right-hander, the White Sox's first-round pick in 2015, is 7-8 with a 5.61 ERA in 24 starts this season.